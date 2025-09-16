Bank of New Hampshire Sells 332 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 3.7% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,182,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $338.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.65. The company has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $235.30 and a fifty-two week high of $339.28.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

