Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Position Lessened by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.2% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $607.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $730.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $607.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $586.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

