ACT Wealth Management LLC Sells 86 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

ACT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.3% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.05.

Read Our Latest Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.