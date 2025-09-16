SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Purchased by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $338.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $235.30 and a 52-week high of $339.28.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

