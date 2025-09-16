iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

