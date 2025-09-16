Everpar Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Everpar Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 3,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $255.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.82.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $178.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.16. The company has a market capitalization of $162.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

