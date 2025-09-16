Strategic Advocates LLC Purchases New Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after buying an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,758,968,000 after purchasing an additional 717,066 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,882,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.