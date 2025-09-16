Range Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $255.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $178.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.16. The company has a market capitalization of $162.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

