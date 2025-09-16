1,900 Shares in The Walt Disney Company $DIS Purchased by FF Advisors LLC

FF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,373,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

NYSE:DIS opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day moving average of $109.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $207.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

