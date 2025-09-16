The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Emprise Bank

Emprise Bank lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day moving average of $109.01. The firm has a market cap of $207.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

