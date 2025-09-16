Bulwark Capital Corp Makes New $30,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westmount Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 188.1% in the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,924.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 287,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.82. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

