WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $539,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westmount Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 12,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 13.6% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Visa by 5.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 418,225 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $148,491,000 after purchasing an additional 22,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $338.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $621.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.69. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.23 and a 12 month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.