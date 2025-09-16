Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.47 Million Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 24.5% during the second quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3%

BMY stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98.

Insider Activity

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.