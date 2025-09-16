Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BMY stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

