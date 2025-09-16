Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 125.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

