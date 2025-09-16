Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of TSM opened at $260.80 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $264.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.20 and its 200-day moving average is $203.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

