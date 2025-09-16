Clarus Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.3% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,455,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 304,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,815,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 49,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.08.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

