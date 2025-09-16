Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Bought by Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 586,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,188,000 after buying an additional 35,550 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 272.2% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.08.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

