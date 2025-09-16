Czech National Bank Has $47.68 Million Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,585 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $47,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 3.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in RTX by 3.6% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in RTX by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Persium Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 0.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $158.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.89 and a 200 day moving average of $140.92. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $161.26.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.87.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

