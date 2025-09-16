Clarus Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Clarus Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 126.9% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 69.0% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $216.15 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.69 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Melius Research upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.35.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

