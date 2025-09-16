Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $215.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $216.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

