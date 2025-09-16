McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Acquired by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.0% of MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $38,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,341 shares of company stock worth $2,544,327 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $302.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Loop Capital cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.14.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

