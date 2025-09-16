Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 3,457 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,283 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,632 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,994,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,158 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $161.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

