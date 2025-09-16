Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after buying an additional 1,634,211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,122,000 after buying an additional 1,618,451 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $417,842,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,041,000 after buying an additional 1,120,527 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $325.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $326.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

