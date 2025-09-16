Triumph Capital Management Has $827,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Triumph Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Consulting LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,343.3% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 96,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 89,933 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 101,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.45. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

