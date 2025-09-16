Client First Investment Management LLC Has $811,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Client First Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,584 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 0.5% of Client First Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Client First Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9,627.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,321,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,419,000 after buying an additional 4,277,158 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5,842.9% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,868,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,782 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,381 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,987,000 after purchasing an additional 650,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 491.6% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 697,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,952,000 after buying an additional 579,318 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $91.82.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

