Bowman & Co S.C. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 104,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 39,566 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Westmount Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 188.1% during the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,924.3% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.82. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

