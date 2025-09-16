Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $473.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $446.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

