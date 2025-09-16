Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 63.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $473.34 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $446.48 and its 200-day moving average is $458.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

