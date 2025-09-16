iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Acquired by Hiley Hunt Wealth Management

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.7% of Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.49 and a 200 day moving average of $107.82. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

