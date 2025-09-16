Bank of America Corporation $BAC Position Trimmed by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,601,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,793,000 after acquiring an additional 80,875 shares in the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,851,000. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $51.09.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

