Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4,550.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Phillip Securities cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.56.

Alphabet Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $251.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $252.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,704. This represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,710 shares of company stock valued at $49,208,380 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.