Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $36,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $211.74 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.85 and a 200 day moving average of $217.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

