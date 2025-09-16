Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 19,450 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.36.

FI opened at $132.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.22 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

