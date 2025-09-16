GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $912,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 8.2% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $458,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 201.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Insider Activity

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on GEV shares. HSBC upped their price target on GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Glj Research began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $628.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $610.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.14. The firm has a market cap of $170.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.35, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.24 and a 1 year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.