Renaissance Investment Group LLC Trims Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. RTX comprises 2.7% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $12,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at $1,288,000. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in RTX by 17.7% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,741,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.87.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $158.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.92. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $161.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

