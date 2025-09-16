First Financial Corp IN Decreases Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

First Financial Corp IN lowered its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 195,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 45,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $284.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.33.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

