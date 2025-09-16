Little House Capital LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Little House Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.91, for a total transaction of $548,797.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,351,282.61. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,554,576. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

NYSE:CRM opened at $242.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.66 and a 200-day moving average of $263.90. The company has a market cap of $230.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $226.48 and a one year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

