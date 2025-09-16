MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $9.35 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $2,039,196,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30,456.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,020,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,147 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $467,944,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,744.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $488,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,942 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $578,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,511,978.42. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,827 shares of company stock worth $18,554,576. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $242.33 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $230.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.58.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

