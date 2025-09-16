Baron Financial Group LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Baron Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 416,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,813,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 130,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 53,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

