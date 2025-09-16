Lpwm LLC Sells 17 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Lpwm LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $726.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $692.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $619.65. The firm has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $726.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

