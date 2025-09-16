Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.90 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 308.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $239.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

