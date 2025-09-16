Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Booking were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after buying an additional 2,362,892 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,063,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Booking by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,023,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,559.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,930.00 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,588.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,221.64.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $41.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

In other Booking news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total value of $357,575.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,486.45. The trade was a 24.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,841,031.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,103 shares of company stock worth $17,443,735. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6,200.00 target price (up previously from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,700.00 price target (up previously from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,808.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

