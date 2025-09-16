Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 8 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Westmount Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 242.1% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,559.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,588.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,930.00 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $41.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total transaction of $5,548,089.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,841,031.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total value of $357,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,486.45. This represents a 24.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,103 shares of company stock worth $17,443,735 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6,700.00 target price (up from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6,200.00 target price (up from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,808.81.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

