Emprise Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Emprise Bank reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 20.2% in the second quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.2% in the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.9% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 184,270 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $215.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.71 and its 200-day moving average is $199.86. The company has a market cap of $163.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.77.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

