Westmount Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Westmount Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 317 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Intuit by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,558,613. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $797.62.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $651.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $722.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $684.31. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $181.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

