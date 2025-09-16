Riversedge Advisors LLC Buys 2,965 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.2% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 69,173 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average is $54.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $60.31.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.