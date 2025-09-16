Bulwark Capital Corp Buys Shares of 2,540 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

