Riversedge Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $347.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.63.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

