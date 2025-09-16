Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,202 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,939 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,324,961,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 39,039.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,982 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,556,485,000 after acquiring an additional 815,768 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,824,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.14.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $302.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,341 shares of company stock worth $2,544,327 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

